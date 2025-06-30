Walker County woman sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine trafficking

article

A Walker County woman will spend a decade in prison after her arrest during a methamphetamine bust in the county.

Officials say Julie Abigail Manis was caught with more than 40 ounces of meth during a Drug Task Force operation.

What we know:

According to authorities, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force coordinated what appeared to be a drug purchase with Manis on Nov. 4, 2024.

Prior to the sale, the agents took Manis into custody, recovering three plastic bags containing over 40 ounces of methamphetamine.

Manis was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.

After pleading guilty, she was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 to be served in custody.

What they're saying:

Officials say the case was a major step in a push to dismantle methamphetamine networks around the county.

"Bring meth to Walker County, and you won’t leave with your freedom. She thought she was making a sale — instead, she bought herself a decade behind bars," District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said.