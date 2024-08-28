Waffle House Museum fully booked for 2024

The Waffle House Museum in Avondale Estates has become so popular that tickets are now fully booked for the rest of the year.

The free museum, located on College Avenue, offers visitors a nostalgic trip back to 1955, when the iconic 24-hour Georgia diner chain was founded.

Due to the high demand, the museum's website advises visitors to check back in December for 2025 dates.

Additionally, there is a waiting list available for those hoping to snag a spot if any openings arise.