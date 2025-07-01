Waffle House drops 50-cent surcharge on eggs

article

The Brief Waffle House has dropped its 50-cent surcharge per egg. The 24/7 chain announced the surcharge in February over rising egg prices. Prices hit a record high of $6.23 per dozen in March. They have since dropped to around $2.56 as of Tuesday.



Good news for Waffle House fans: the popular Georgia all-day breakfast chain is dropping its egg surcharge.

As of the beginning of June, the 50-cent surcharge per egg is no more, the chain announced on X.

The backstory:

In February, Waffle House announced the surcharge due to rising egg prices caused by a nationwide shortage.

The breakfast chain, which has about 2,100 locations nationwide, said the surcharge would remain in place until prices stabilized.

Prices hit a record high of $6.23 per dozen in March. They have since dropped to around $2.56 as of Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

Lowering egg prices has been a particular focus of President Donald Trump. In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would invest $1 billion to help farmers improve their biosecurity measures to fight bird flu.

The U.S. has also increased imports of eggs from South Korea, Turkey, Brazil, and other countries. According to Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute Sector Manager Kevin Bergquist, the volume of egg and egg product imports increased 77.5% during the first three months of the year compared to the same period a year ago.