Waffle House brawl under investigation in Cobb County

The Brief Police investigating fight at Waffle House on Sandy Plains Road Teens allegedly jumped behind counter, attacked staff and patrons No confirmed link to Sprayberry High School students



Police are investigating a fight that broke out early Sunday at a Waffle House on Sandy Plains Road.

What we know:

Cobb County officers said they responded to reports of a fight in progress involving a group of teenagers. Witnesses told police the teens had been asked to leave several times but refused. The situation escalated when the group argued with staff, knocked plates from the counter and jumped behind the service area into the kitchen.

One victim was placed in a headlock and struck multiple times in the head, according to investigators. Several patrons attempted to intervene before police arrived.

A video of the altercation circulating on social media claims the group had attended Sprayberry High School’s homecoming game. Police said the fight happened Sept. 7, while the game was held two days earlier, and there is no confirmation the teens are current or former Sprayberry students.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Waffle House for a statement.

If you have video of the fight and you have the legal right to share, please reach out to use at newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation. Detectives are working to identify everyone involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-499-4184.