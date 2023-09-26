Waco man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother's fiancé multiple times

In the early hours of Sept. 25, Haralson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Woodland Circle in response to a stabbing. Deputy Jon Henderson and Sgt. Lee Bauder arrived on the scene to find a distraught complainant who reported that her son had stabbed her fiancé.

The complainant, shaken and unable to provide much information, told deputies that the violent encounter began when her son overheard her fiancé express his dislike for him. This led to a confrontation in the master bedroom, during which her son allegedly started assaulting the fiancé. The complainant initially believed it was just a physical altercation, but then she saw a knife. In the chaos, the complainant herself sustained injuries.

Deputies sesearched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the attacker, who was identified as Dylan McCleskey. His car was also missing from the driveway.

Efforts to locate McCleskey extended beyond the residence with deputies conducting a search of the surrounding area. Meanwhile, Deputy Henderson coordinated with medical personnel who revealed that the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to his shoulder and head, requiring immediate transportation for treatment.

The situation escalated further as Sgt. Jason Bowman from the Criminal Investigative Division was called in to lead the investigation. After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, Sgt. Bowman and Crime Scene Investigator Robin Hood processed the scene and collected evidence relevant to the case. Information about the offender's vehicle was also obtained, prompting a lookout request to local law enforcement agencies.

As a result of the intensive investigation, Sgt. Bowman issued an Aggravated Assault warrant for Dylan James McCleskey, a 31-year-old resident of Waco. The Tallapoosa Police Department successfully apprehended McCleskey later in the day and subsequently transported him to the Haralson County Detention Center.