'Vote like never before': The urgent call from Atlanta faith leaders

The Brief Georgia faith leaders and voting rights advocates gathered in Fulton County on Tuesday to issue a "clarion call" for massive voter turnout following recent Supreme Court rulings. Speakers warned that recent judicial decisions have "gutted" key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, specifically targeting Section 2 and Section 4b. The group emphasized that while the legal landscape has shifted, the primary tool for protecting democracy remains participation at the ballot box in 2026.



Faith leaders and legal experts stood before a mural of the late Rep. John Lewis on Tuesday to urge Georgians in all 159 counties to vote in response to what they described as an "open season" on minority voters.

The press conference, held in Fulton County, addressed the erosion of federal voting protections and the urgent need for federal guardrails to protect the integrity of future elections.

Federal voting protections eroded

What we know:

The Supreme Court recently issued a 6-3 decision that advocates say further weakens the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This follows a history of judicial rollbacks, including the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder case which gutted the Section 4b coverage formula.

Speakers at the event noted that Section 2, which applies nationwide to prevent the dilution of minority voting strength, is now under significant threat. They expressed concern that techniques like "cracking" and "packing" are being used to redraw congressional lines and marginalize minority voices.

Impact on 2026 elections

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how new congressional maps in states like Louisiana, Tennessee, and South Carolina will shift the balance of power in the upcoming midterm elections. While some governors have called for special sessions to redraw lines, the full extent of the "retrogression" in black voting power is still being analyzed.

The long-term impact on local races at the "bottom of the political pipeline" is also a point of concern for advocates. Leaders are waiting to see if candidates will begin to ignore districts where minority voices have been diluted.

A call for federal action

Why you should care:

Advocates are pushing for Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore the protections lost over the last decade. They argue that without a federal check on executive and judicial power, the "parking brake of democracy" has been removed.

The speakers emphasized that this is not a partisan issue but a fundamental question about the American way of life. They warned that if voters do not stand up now, the right to a fair and open democracy could be lost for future generations.

Faith and history in Selma

The backstory:

Several speakers referenced the "blood, sweat and tears" of the Civil Rights Movement, including the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march. They noted that the Voting Rights Act was not a gift from the government but was demanded through the bravery of students and leaders like Lewis.

The black church has historically been the "moral voice" and "front and center" in the fight for enfranchisement. Leaders stated they intend to continue this legacy by mobilizing a million registered black voters who did not participate in the last national election.

Mobilizing the Georgia vote

What's next:

The group is calling for a massive turnout for Wednesday's voting and the 2026 midterm cycle to create a mandate for change. They hope the momentum will lead to a constitutional amendment that explicitly ingrains the right to vote in the U.S. Constitution.

Leaders urged citizens not to "roll over" or "panic" in the face of legal setbacks. Instead, they asked Americans of all ethnicities and parties to stand up for the democratic process.