Volunteers call of elected officials to help keep SW Atlanta clean

Toby Rhinehart moved to Southwest Atlanta about five years ago and was struck by the roadside trash he saw.

About a year ago, Rhinehart decided to form Keep SWATS Clean, an organization that cleans litter on the sides of busy roads. On Saturday, dozens of volunteers were working alongside Rhinehart to make the city more beautiful, one piece of trash at a time.

"This part of Atlanta is absolutely gorgeous," Rhinehart said. "There's more green space here than anywhere else in the city, and it's just a shame. You drive down some of these streets and it's just — as you can see — covered with litter."

After finding volunteers, his idea became a movement. Volunteers said the movement sets a good example for young Atlantans and increases the quality of health in the area.

Rhinehart said he hopes the Atlanta City Council will get behind the community effort. A good start is by providing enough receptacles for trash.

"It's overwhelming, and there are not enough trashcans to dump the litter," Rhinehart said.

Advertisement

He said the city can show also support for his organization by organizing an education campaign about the importance of not littering in the community.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.