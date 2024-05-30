Villa Rica residents rally against new road project threatening neighborhood

Concerned residents rallied outside Villa Rica City Hall on Thursday. The group is protesting a new development project that would build a new road through their established community.

"They've always looked at our land as deplorable," resident Pam Whyte said. "Now, that it's the actual gem of the city, Villa Rica wants it, but we will not give up one foot of land."

Residents in the historically Black neighborhood said about two dozen homeowners would be forced out of their residences, or lose a significant portion of property, if the city of Villa Rica moves forward with the current plan.

"My father is the oldest one on our street," explained resident Aleta Farmer. "He's 80 years old, and it's unfair that, at this time in his life, we are out here trying to protect the property."

Once completed, the new Mirror Lake Connector will connect the Douglas County side of the city to the downtown area on the Carroll County side.

Newly elected Councilmember Stephanie Warmoth listened to residents' concerns and believes more discussion is needed.

"When the city is talking about coming in with a road that's going to impact their livelihoods, imapct their homes, that's something we should definitely be concerned about," Warmoth said.

Villa Rica Mayor Leslie McPherson also spoke with the group and is hopeful the two sides can reach an agreement.

"It's their property," the mayor said. "It's up to them. I think we can work out a compromise. But I think it's going to delay things quite a bit."