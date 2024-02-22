Police searching for burglar who targeted Villa Rica barbecue restaurant

article

Villa Rica police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a local barbecue restaurant.

Officials say the theft happened around 7 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Evan's Barbeque Company on the 300 block of Bankhead Highway.

Investigators shared photos of the man getting away from the restaurant with equipment.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call detectives at (678) 920-6488.