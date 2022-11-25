Vigil held for Lyft driver killed after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County

The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard.

On Friday, days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.

"I think we've all already cried so much," said Kim Sawyer, her mom. "We try to be okay, but then it hits again."

Lauren was murdered Monday in DeKalb County. She was a Lyft driver and was dropping off a passenger who got into a dispute with a man police identified as 23-year-old Lerrel Chatman. Investigators say he pulled out a gun and fired shots. Lauren, a mother of three, was struck and killed. Chatman would be killed a short time later by DeKalb County Police when they say he opened fire on them.

Family friends, and the community gathered to remember the life of Lauren Allen-Sawyer.

Her best friend, Nandi Solomon, was on the phone with her.

"For her to hear my voice she knew she was not alone and the last thing she said to me was I'm okay," Solomon said.

Friday's vigil and balloon release in Norcross was a chance for loved ones to gather and grieve together.

"It's meant for healing," Joe Sawyer, her father, said. "We're honoring her because without her, I wouldn't have these beautiful grandkids. Without her, I just wouldn't be the man that I am."

About 200 people showed up for the vigil.

For the family, the support means everything as they continue to grieve and support her three kids.

"It just shows all the love, just all the love she gave," Kim said.

"The community is really showing up and showing out for us," Joe said.

Lauren is set to be laid to rest on Tuesday.