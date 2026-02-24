Vigil held for young man found dead in Marietta's Fair Oaks Park

The Brief A nonprofit held a prayer vigil for 21-year-old Kyle Bassinga, found dead last week at Fair Oaks Park in Marietta. Cobb leaders said detectives reviewed surveillance and witness accounts showing Bassinga entered the wooded area alone and found no signs of foul play so far. Officials urged patience as autopsy results are pending and investigators plan to brief the family before releasing more details; a 988 reminder was issued for those in crisis.



A metro Atlanta nonprofit gathered to pray Tuesday for 21-year-old Kyle Bassinga, whose body was found last week in a wooded area of Fair Oaks Park in Marietta.

Kyle Bassinga who passed in Fair Oaks Park. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Cobb County leaders and police held a news conference Monday afternoon to address community concern and speculation circulating on social media. Officials said the manner in which Bassinga was found — hanging from a tree — has fueled fear and rumors, including claims he may have been lynched.

"Mr. Basinga is a young man of 21 years who was found in a horrific manner hanging from a tree. And this is a violent manner that has caused many to think of the days of slavery and of Jim Crow, and this type of violence shown towards African Americans, particularly men. During that historical time, it has caused many to respond to what is occurring with great disbelief," Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said.

Cupid asked the public to allow investigators time to complete their work.

"I'm asking for some sensitivity for all as we understand the sensitivity of what has occurred," Cupid said. "… I appreciate the heart that our community has, not only as a chairwoman, but being a mom of two young black men. We appreciate that heart and concern. I'm asking for them to also appreciate the process that our men and women in law enforcement need to have to be able to bring clarity to everyone with respect to this."

Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell said detectives reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses, and those accounts indicate Bassinga entered the wooded area alone. Ferrell said investigators have found no evidence that anyone else was involved.

"Our community does deserve honest communication, but they also deserve factual information. And at the same time, transparency has to be balanced with investigative integrity and respect for a family," Ferrell said.

He said the department has delayed releasing some details because investigators want to meet with Bassinga’s family first, including a relative traveling from outside the country.

"Out of respect, it would be inappropriate for the police department to share sensitive facts publicly about this case before speaking with the family directly. I do understand that when information is limited, the speculation grows. The social media commentary can certainly amplify the uncertainty. But our responsibility is not really to respond to speculation, but to follow the evidence and communicate verified facts," Ferrell said.

"We lost the life of a young young man. And any time that happens, it is a tragedy. For our department, we want to find out the truth. We want to know what led up to it. Get those facts together and provide that to the family and provide that through the community so that there's no confusion on exactly what happened in this case," Ferrell said.

Leaders with the New Order National Human Rights Organization said they plan to address Cobb County commissioners at a board meeting Tuesday night. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing, and police said additional information will be released after investigators meet with the family.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988.