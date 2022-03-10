Vigil held for Winder couple found gunned down in home

A vigil was held on Wednesday evening for the young couple found shot to death in their Winder home on Saturday.

Friends and family lit candles, said prayers, and told stories about 29-year-old Marcus Gardner, and 30-year-old Christina Virginia Smith.

The Winder Police Department made the tragic discovery at their Bush Chapel Drive home after officer were asked to perform a welfare check. Police said no one had seen from the couple for days.

Investigators said it appeared that both had appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said a car belonging to one of them was missing from the house.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156 or the GBI at 706-552-2309.

