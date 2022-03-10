Expand / Collapse search

Vigil held for Winder couple found gunned down in home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Barrow County
Friends and family gathered to remember a Winder couple that was found dead inside their home this past weekend.

WINDER, Ga. - A vigil was held on Wednesday evening for the young couple found shot to death in their Winder home on Saturday.

Friends and family lit candles, said prayers, and told stories about 29-year-old Marcus Gardner, and 30-year-old Christina Virginia Smith.

The Winder Police Department made the tragic discovery at their Bush Chapel Drive home after officer were asked to perform a welfare check. Police said no one had seen from the couple for days.

2 FOUND SHOT DEAD INSIDE WINDER HOME, POLICE SAY

Investigators are trying to determined what led up to the discovery of two people found shot to death inside a Barrow County home.

Investigators said it appeared that both had appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said a car belonging to one of them was missing from the house. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156 or the GBI at 706-552-2309.

