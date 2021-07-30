Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Dawson County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Pike County

Video: Virginia milk plant explosion prompts hazmat, emergency response

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

Video: Virginia milk plant explosion prompts hazmat, emergency response

Emergency and hazmat crews were called to the scene of an explosion at a Virginia milk plant early Friday morning.

STRASBURG, Va. - Emergency and hazmat crews were called to the scene of an explosion at a Virginia milk plant early Friday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Virginia Department of Transportation officials, the explosion at the Valley Milk plant in the 400 block of East King Street in Strasburg was reported around 3:30 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

They say there were no injuries in the explosion, but crews are on scene to check on possible problems with the building and also chemical hazards.

READ MORE: Report of possible explosion at Prince George’s County warehouse

They say the building was compromised, but they have not determined to what degree.

The area is off-limits at this time, VDOT says.