Video: Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Sacramento, getaway goes awry

A pair of thieves in North Sacramento used a forklift to steal an ATM last week, but their getaway didn't go as planned.

Surveillance video showed one suspect operating a large blue forklift while the other drove a white pickup truck.

The forklift pierced the underside of the ATM, knocking it over to the ground. The white truck backed up, and the ATM was loaded into the back.

The seemingly well-orchestrated theft was carried out at approximately 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Safe Credit Union on Watt Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.

As the suspect drove away, the ATM fell out of the bed of the truck and into the middle of Watt Avenue, causing an unrelated crash, officials said.

Both suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified or located, according to the sheriff.

ALSO: California man accused of killing wife by poisoning food with fentanyl

Authorities did not say if there were any injuries in the crash. It's unclear how the suspects had access to the forklift.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a CASH reward up to $1000 and tipsters may remain anonymous.