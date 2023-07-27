VIDEO: Teen apologizes, asks to call mom after being tased during traffic stop in Rockdale County

article

Video has been released of a 17-year-old teenager being tased by a Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy during a foot chase on July 12.

It started with a traffic stop. The deputy pulled a vehicle with two teenagers inside on Interstate 20 EB near exit 84 for not having insurance.

After the teenagers in the car admitted to having marijuana, the deputy had the driver and passenger stand outside the vehicle while it was being searched by another deputy.

Upon realizing that the vehicle was being searched, the passenger decided to run.

A deputy gave chase and tased the teenager.

The teenager can be heard begging to call his mother in the video.

The deputy responded by telling the teen, "I told you, you were going to be fine. You understand that you were about to go home, right? Now, you're going to jail."

The teenager replied, "I'm just so scared of the police, sir. Please, sir, I'm sorry. Can I please call my mom?"

The deputy responded that he could call his mother from jail.

The teenager, who has not been identified, has been charged with obstruction.

The sheriff's office did not say if the other teenager is also facing charges.

Possession of one ounce of less of marijuana in Georgia is a misdemeanor.



WARNING: The video shows a person being tasted by a police officer.