Video: Suspects toss drugs and gun from moving SUV during I-85 chase

The Brief Franklin County deputies arrested two people following a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 Thursday. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, a firearm and digital scales thrown from the gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Driver Colin Bryant faces multiple felony charges, including fleeing law enforcement, drug possession and DUI.



A traffic stop on Interstate 85 escalated into a pursuit Thursday after the driver of a gold Chevrolet Tahoe refused to pull over, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin County police pursuit

What we know:

A deputy tried to stop a gold Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 85, but the driver ran, initiating a high-speed chase. The pursuit ended on Baty Road after deputies executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement officers arrested driver Colin Bryant and passenger Carley Austin at the scene. During the chase, suspected drugs and a firearm were thrown from the moving SUV. Responding officers recovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, THC products, firearms, ammunition, digital scales and numerous baggies.

Bryant faces multiple charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession with intent to distribute, firearm-related offenses, tampering with evidence, DUI, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations. Austin faces charges of possession with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.

Colin Bryant surrenders to law enforcement on Baty Road in Franklin County, Georgia, following a high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 85 that ended with a PIT maneuver and the recovery of drugs and firearms on October 1, 2026. (Franklin County She Expand

Unanswered pursuit details

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the exact speed reached during the pursuit or the specific location on Interstate 85 where the traffic stop was first attempted. Authorities have not disclosed the bond amounts or court dates for Bryant and Austin.