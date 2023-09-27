Video shows stolen Bellevue patrol car lead police on 110mph chase through King County

Authorities say a man attacked officers, stole a patrol car, and led police on a chase through King County before finally being arrested.

According to charging documents, suspect Dorion Rowe was burglarizing a dealership in Bellevue around 4:18 a.m. when Bellevue Police officers went to stop him. Rowe attacked one of the officers, choking her out before the other officer helped her break free, documents say.

Rowe broke into a Dodge Durango displayed at the dealership and sped off down 116th Ave SE into downtown Bellevue.

Police pursued him to the intersection of NE Eighth Ave and 124th Ave NE, where Rowe crashed into a car. Charging docs say Rowe got out of the car and surrendered, saying, "I’m done." Officers moved to arrest him, and he then ran and stole the Bellevue Police patrol car.

Several law enforcement agencies were called to pursue as Rowe sped south through King County going as fast as 110 mph, according to documents, leading police down Tukwila International Blvd.

Officers used a spike strip to blow out Rowe’s tires, then disabled the patrol car with a PIT maneuver.

Rowe then got out of the car and ran from officers, before finally being taken down by a K9 and arrested. He was treated at the hospital before being booked into jail.

Rowe—who this year was convicted for fourth-degree assault and faces pending charges of domestic violence and assault—now faces felony charges with first-degree burglary, two counts of vehicle theft, third-degree assault, two counts of attempting to elude police and hit-and-run.

He is currently being held on $250,000 bail.