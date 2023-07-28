Video shows murder suspect with injured leg trying to hobble away from deputies

FOX 5 has obtained surveillance video of a murder defendant who ran away from a deputy but never got too far.

Jaron Walker is his name. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says his opportunity to try the ill-fated escape came when he and six others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

It happened on Wednesday. Walker has a leg ailment and was in a medical boot when he took off running, according to Lt. Colonel Adriana Christopher.

"I think that was a factor in helping the deputy catch-up to him so quickly," said Richardson.

MURDER SUSPECT WITH INJURED LEG TRIES TO MAKE A RUN FROM DEPUTIES

So, what happened?

Christopher said Walker was the last to be unloaded from the transport van and decided to make a run for it.

He was not wearing the customary leg irons because of his leg injury.

There was an additional factor. The Sheriff’s supervisor said the van parked out in the open to off-load the inmates because there was a mechanical issue with the hospital sally port. That area gives law enforcement a confined space to deal with prisoners.

A spokesperson for Grady said the account about the sally port as a factor in the brief escape is "false"

Grady says all the protocols that deputies should have followed were not followed.