Video shows man forcing woman into SUV, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video apparently forcing a woman into a car on Commercial Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police shared a video taken at around 11 p.m. May 24 near 616 Commercial Avenue. Police said a woman was in an SUV when she got out and walked a short distance. The woman appeared to be in an argument with a man driving the SUV.

She walks to a nearby home, captured on surveillance video. Police said the argument continues, and she rings a doorbell.

Video shows the man forcing her off a porch and back into the car they arrived in.

Police said they are falling leads to locate the woman. Police said the woman and man appear to know each other.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.