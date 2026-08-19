Video shows failed car theft at Hall County dealership

The Brief Hall County investigators are looking for a man who attempted to steal a car from Exotic Luxury Autos in Gainesville. Other vehicles parked on the lot blocked the car and prevented the man from driving away with it. The same man was caught on video stealing a package from the same business.



A man tried to steal a car from a local dealership on June 12, 2020, but was stopped when other parked vehicles blocked his path.

Hall County vehicle theft attempt

What we know:

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to identify a man captured on surveillance cameras during an attempted car theft. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on June 12, 2020, at Exotic Luxury Autos, located at 1407 Browns Bridge Road.

The man managed to get into the car, but other vehicles blocking it in the lot kept him from driving off. Surveillance video also showed the same man stealing a package from the dealership, and investigators noted he is known to walk along Browns Bridge Road near the business.

Unidentified suspect details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the man in the surveillance video. Authorities have also not specified what was inside the package that was stolen from the property.

Ways to assist investigators

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the crime is asked to contact law enforcement. You can reach Investigator Hunt by phone at (770) 533-7224 or by email at bohunt@hallcounty.org.