Video shows deputy pursuit on Ga. 400, driver arrested

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared dashboard and body camera images of a traffic stop that became tense when a driver tried to evade the deputy who pulled them over.

Four women were arrested and the driver, Brenaldia Stephens, and another woman, Marquita Thomas, are being held on bond in Forsyth County Jail. Two others were booked in Dawson County Jail

The sheriff's office said the traffic stop happened on Saturday afternoon in the southbound lanes on Ga. 400. Law enforcement identified a car wanted in connection to shoplifting from outlet stores in Dawson County.

The car, a Ford Fusion missing a front bumper, was found driving recklessly. When a deputy tried to pull them over north of Ga. 141, the car initially stopped and the deputy commanded them to get out of the car.

The dashcam video shows the car speeding off, sparking a police chase. The deputy executes a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) and the car stopped on the side of the highway.

The deputy's body camera shows them drawing a gun and the driver and occupants in the car comply.

Officials said four women in their 20s were inside the car: 27-year-old Brenaldia Stephens, 20-year-old Deshauna Herd, 21-year-old Jasmine Canty and 23-year-old Marquita Thomas. Investigators found $700 in counterfeit money in Thomas' purse and learned Canty was wanted in Gwinnett County for hijacking a car.

Dawson County deputies took custody of Canty and Heard. Stephens is being held on an $8,915 bond for reckless driving, fleeing and possession of marijuana. Thomas is held on a $4,420 bond, charged with second-degree forgery.