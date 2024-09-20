Video shows brazen shooting at Atlanta gas station, gunman on the loose

In brief: APD seeks help to identify a gunman from a July gas station shooting caught on video. A gas station employee provided evidence indicating the shooter was intoxicated during the incident. Regular customer Brenda Hodges remarked on the recurrence of violence at this gas station.



Atlanta police investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a man who, as seen on surveillance video, fired at least five rounds into a gas station off Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta this past July.

The video, released on Thursday, seems to show the suspect nonchalantly shooting into the store without regard for the destination of his bullets.

A store employee, opting to remain off-camera, provided a photo of the bullet-riddled window taken on the day of the event.

This employee informed FOX 5 that the man, on that same night, had been playing the slot machines at the store and became embroiled in an argument with fellow patrons.

The employee noticed that, prior to retrieving a gun and discharging it towards the slot machine area, the man seemed to be heavily intoxicated.

"The situation is disheartening, yet sadly, it's expected," conveyed Brenda Hodges, a regular customer of the gas station. "They offer the best gas prices around, so while it is upsetting to learn of the incident, it's not entirely shocking."

Her lack of surprise, she explains, stems from previous shootings at the gas station.

For example, in July of the previous year, an altercation broke into gunfire, resulting in one individual sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand.

Footage from the earlier incident reveals one man, armed with a gun, getting tangled in a physical dispute with another before firing the shot that injured him.

"Resorting to gun violence is certainly an unacceptable way to handle disagreements or issues," stated Hodges.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) has now announced that they require assistance from the community to apprehend this individual.

Hodges is hopeful that the suspect will be captured before engaging in any further reckless gun use.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or through the website at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by sending a text with CSA and the information to CRIMES (274637).

You can report information without revealing your identity and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.