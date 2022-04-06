Video shows basketball referee assaulted at DeKalb County church

A basketball tournament at a church in DeKalb County got violent over the weekend.

DeKalb County police are investigating after a video surfaced of several players assaulting a referee during the Love Of The Game event at the Stronghold Christian Church.

A video posted by TMZ shows several players swarm a referee at the end of a game Sunday. The tournament organizer, Kenneth Tarver, told FOX 5 Atlanta a team of Alabama eighth graders, Dream Team Elite, had just lost a lopsided game.

The referee, at one point, held his hands up and walked backward while several people move toward him.

The referee seems to swing at a person, knocking them down.

Several people took the referee to the ground, punched and kicked him. Other referees stood and didn't intervene.

Several people kick a basketball referee while he's on the ground during a tournament in Lithonia. (Provided by TMZ)

"What did y'all do that for? What's wrong with y'all?" someone says in the background of the video.

Tarver said he doesn't know what started the brawl the referee needed stitches after the fight, and he wasn't sure what started the brawl.

Senior Pastor Dr. Benjamin Gaither shared a post on Facebook in response to the incident:

"It is truly unfortunate about the turn of events that took place during the basketball game held at our facility this weekend. We open our doors to serve our community and our goal is to provide an atmosphere conducive for enjoyment, enrichment, etc. While we can not control people, it is our hope and prayer that those who enter our facility will conduct themselves in the best manner. Our prayers go out to all those involved in this current situation."

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Dream Team Elite, but hasn't received a response.

