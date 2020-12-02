Video: Sharks attack school of fish off New York City beach

Aerial video shows sharks chasing a school of bunker fish in the Atlantic Ocean just off the shoreline in Queens, according to The Rockaway Times, which shared the video earlier this week.

"SHARKS! chasing bunker fish. #Rockaway," The Times, a weekly newspaper, tweeted. "As Robbie Ostrander, our fave photog says, 'This is some National Geographic [expletive].' Scary and beautiful."

The drone footage, taken Nov. 29, shows the school of bunker fish twisting and turning into different shapes as they try to escape the sharks several hundred feet from a beach in The Rockaways.

"Bunker head south this time of year to warmer waters, which is why we’re seeing them migrating now along our beaches," Queens College biology professor John Waldman told the New York Post. He added that sometimes humpback whales are spotted in the same area scooping up dozens of bunker fish in one gulp.

With Storyful