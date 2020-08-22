Video of brutal fight between woman and employee at Atlanta hotel goes viral

A video of a hotel guest and an employee fighting in an Atlanta-area hotel lobby has gone viral.

FOX 5 has learned the employee at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Galleria got into the brawl with a customer earlier in the week after the guest complained about incidentals she saw on her bill.

After viewing the video in its entirety, the hotel says they stand behind their employee.

Hotel spokesperson Chris Daly tells FOX 5 the videos that have surfaced online don't tell the whole story and that the employee was "being attacked."

"There are two portions we've seen thus far and both have been heavily edited," Daly says. "The full copy handed to police and eyewitnesses and other people in the lobby makes it quite clear how events unfold."

The video starts off with the customer standing at a counter yelling at the female employee who is dressed in white. The video then cuts to a later point where the employee repeatedly hits the woman in the head with a phone and escalates with the employee pulling the guest away from the checkout counter by the hair.

Daly says the phone seen in the video was being used to call the police when the attack started.

"It was at that point the guest apparently reached over, lunged, and attacked the front desk associate," he said.

The employee eventually rips the customer's wig off, but the fight doesn't end there. The video then shows the employee trying to walk away but the customer following, leading to more fighting.

The video cuts off with the employee running back to the office where she tries to barricade herself inside.

According to the New York Post, Cobb County officials say a warrant for the customer's arrest had not been issued because the hotel was not able to identify her.

