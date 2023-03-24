Video: Men break into single mother’s home, appear to carry loaded guns

Home surveillance video appears to show men breaking into a single mother’s Stone Mountain apartment with load guns. The mother says the men ended up ransacking her son’s room for more than $5,000 worth of electronics.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ashly Gray says she was at work and her son was at school when the burglars struck, but she watched in real time as thieves made off with her 8-year-old's Xbox and virtual reality headset, and other items.

"I'm normally home. I have lupus, and I often sit there on the couch. I saw them aim guns at the couch. It's very concerning," she said.

Now, she is trying to move out, despite fees associated with breaking her lease.

"I just signed a lease two weeks ago, but I don't feel safe here," she said.

DeKalb County Police are now investigating.

Anyone with information about the men might be should give police an anonymous call.

If you'd like to help the family, click here.