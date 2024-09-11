Video: Man wanted for car theft spree arrested in Coweta County

A man suspected of stealing cars across the state of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, was arrested. FOX 5 has the body cam video of the arrest.

Mark Dixon Hall was taken into custody by Spalding County Sheriff’s deputies this past week. He was wanted in numerous jurisdictions, including Coweta and Forsyth counties, for stealing cars and motorcycles.

On the video, Hall can be heard telling Spalding County deputies, "Well, maybe this will set me straight."

Coweta County deputies say his troubles there started with the theft of a car from a Newnan Toyota dealership in August, and he’d been on the run ever since.

"During a test drive, they stopped at a gas station, and he asked the dealership employee to go inside and get him something to drink because he had a leg problem. When the employee went inside, he took off in the vehicle," said Cpl. Chris Ricketson.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says its Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the Warrants Division, got a tip that Hall was in Griffin.

Working with Spalding County sheriff’s deputies, they say they had him in custody within 30 minutes.

He is heard complimenting deputies telling them he’d been on the run, and no one had caught him yet.

Deputies say Hall is being charged with theft by taking and will be held for the many other jurisdictions who have charges against him.