Video: Georgia man struggles to propose to distracted girlfriend

A Georgia man's marriage proposal didn't go exactly as planned.

White County resident Payton Chambers ended up waiting longer than expected, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

In the video, Chambers struggled to get his girlfriend's attention before proposing to her in Cleveland, Georgia.

Faith Brock even batted his hand away at one point and kept on chatting.

Thankfully, Brocks finally saw what was happening on the second go-round and said yes.

The funny situation and happy ending quickly spread on social media.