Expand / Collapse search

Video: Georgia man struggles to propose to distracted girlfriend

By
Published  April 23, 2025 8:12am EDT
Viral
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia man's proposal struggles

A White County man's proposal didn't exactly go as planned, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

CLEVELAND, Ga. - A Georgia man's marriage proposal didn't go exactly as planned.

White County resident Payton Chambers ended up waiting longer than expected, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

In the video, Chambers struggled to get his girlfriend's attention before proposing to her in Cleveland, Georgia.

Faith Brock even batted his hand away at one point and kept on chatting.

Thankfully, Brocks finally saw what was happening on the second go-round and said yes.

The funny situation and happy ending quickly spread on social media. 

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a video licensed from Storyful

Viral