Video game 'Grand Theft Auto' makes a return after ten years

Rockstar Games will bring a new "Grand Theft Auto" game to market.

The video game label, owned by Take-Two Interactive Software , announced its plans on Wednesday morning, saying, "We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto."

Rockstar did not mention the date for the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto" title’s actual launch to gamers. When it does, it will mark the sixth of the franchise.

The most recent, " Grand Theft Auto V ," became available about ten years ago and experienced immediate success that has continued since then. Take-Two reported at the time that it took just three days of being on the market for the game to bring in over $1 billion in retail sales.

In this photo illustration a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) logo of a computer game is seen on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The first game came out in the late '90s.

The stock price of corporate parent Take-Two has seen a nearly 6.5% rise on Wednesday’s announcement of the soon-to-come trailer.

Rockstar linked the trailer’s release to its 25th anniversary happening in December, telling its gamers that "none of this would be possible" without them.

Take-Two’s second quarter results will come out later this afternoon, with the company also planning to go over them in a conference call with analysts and investors.

The video game company said in early August that it saw a total of $1.28 billion in net revenues over the first quarter, a roughly 16.5% year-over-year increase. Its net loss widened in the first quarter, going from $104 million to $206 million.

Some other games Take-Two has put out are BioShock, Red Dead Redemption and Civilization.

