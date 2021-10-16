Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Fort Worth police rescue kitten alongside Texas interstate

By Christopher Williams
Published 
Updated 9:33PM
FOX TV Digital Team

Authorities in North Texas rescued a small kitten stranded on the shoulder of Interstate 20 on Friday, October 16, bringing the feline to a local animal shelter. (Credit: Fort Worth Police Department via Storyful)

FORT WORTH, Texas - A touching video showed the moment Forth Worth, Texas police officers rescued a stranded kitten from the shoulder of Interstate 20 Friday. 

The feline was taken to a local animal shelter. 

The Fort Worth Police Department shared the video showing several officers, including an officer from animal control, approaching the frightened kitten. The kitten backed itself away over a grating along the interstate before an officer was able to grab the cat and placed the animal in a ventilated container. 

The department said the kitten was taken to Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Control Center, located in Fort Worth.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 