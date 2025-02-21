Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Florida Wingstop manager throws hot grease, ranch at customer

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 21, 2025 6:39am EST
Unusual
FOX 5 Atlanta

FL Wingstop manager throws grease

A Florida Wingstop manager is in trouble after allegedly throwing hot grease and ranch dressing at a customer who allegedly threw straws over the counter.

FLORIDA - A fast-food dispute in Florida took a dangerous turn when a Wingstop manager allegedly hurled hot grease and ranch dressing at a customer.

What we know:

According to police, surveillance video captured the shocking moment after a 19-year-old customer reportedly threw straws over the counter. 

The manager later admitted to the attack, claiming the customers were "causing a disturbance in the restaurant."

What's next:

Now, she’s facing serious charges, including aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from FOX 13 Tampa Bay (linked above). 

UnusualFlorida