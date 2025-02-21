VIDEO: Florida Wingstop manager throws hot grease, ranch at customer

A fast-food dispute in Florida took a dangerous turn when a Wingstop manager allegedly hurled hot grease and ranch dressing at a customer.

What we know:

According to police, surveillance video captured the shocking moment after a 19-year-old customer reportedly threw straws over the counter.

The manager later admitted to the attack, claiming the customers were "causing a disturbance in the restaurant."

What's next:

Now, she’s facing serious charges, including aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.