Video: Drag racing suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks fleeing Atlanta police

Body camera video shows the moment’s officers arrested drag racing suspects after an early morning police chase in Atlanta on Monday.

Atlanta police officials said the chase took a potentially dangerous turn when one of the vehicles got stuck on some railroad tracks.

"Get out of the car! Get out the car!" APD officers could be heard shouting.

The contentious exchange between Atlanta Police and two suspects they say were laying drag in an industrial area in Atlanta’s Underwood Hills neighborhood happened just before 4 a.m.

"They were just doing a regular patrol and they heard loud screeching of tires," APD spokesperson Anthony Grant said.

Grant said when officers attempted to stop the two cars, a white Dodge Charger and a black Dodge Challenger, the drivers took off.

"They watched the vehicles attempt to flee almost on the train tracks or parallel to the railroad tracks, the CSX tracks."

The black Challenger hit a dead end. In the video, officers can be seen arresting the driver, 21-year-old Khyli Lamont Denson, and his passenger, 20-year-old Morgan Coleman.

Grant said the white Charger managed to get away until the driver tried to cross the train tracks.

"The white Dodge Charger actually got stuck along the train tracks and the occupants of that car fled," he continued.

Officers eventually arrested the driver, 22-year-old Marquis Damon Garrison, who officers said had a small amount of narcotics with him.

All together, the three suspects face a number of charges including: Laying drag, racing, willful obstruction of law enforcement, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, driving on the wrong side of the road, and attempting to flee from a police officer.

"This is a long list of traffic infractions…simply put it’s just not worth it for a couple of seconds of a thrill," Grant explained.

The APD spokesperson said while there was not a train approaching at that time thankfully, this should serve as a lesson for those who try to run from officers.

"It could’ve been a lot worse and that’s for the driver because he made a stupid decision…don’t lay drag and don’t run from the police."

The suspects were booked into the Fulton County Jail. APD officials said it may be a new year, but putting a stop to street racing remains a top priority in 2023.