Video: Dog saved from Chattahoochee River in White County

The Brief White County first responders rescued a dog trapped in the Chattahoochee River. Assistant Chief Josh Taylor and Lt. Shad Sosebee pulled the dog to safety. Habersham Emergency Services assisted in the response.



Emergency responders in White County are being praised after rescuing a dog from the Chattahoochee River.

What we know:

Officials say the animal had fallen down an embankment near Goat Neck Road and became trapped in the water.

White County Assistant Fire Chief Josh Taylor and EMS Lt. Shad Sosebee jumped into the river to reach the dog and were able to pull it to safety.

Habersham County Emergency Services also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the dog likely would have drowned without the quick action of first responders.