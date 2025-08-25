Video: Dog saved from Chattahoochee River in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency responders in White County are being praised after rescuing a dog from the Chattahoochee River.
What we know:
Officials say the animal had fallen down an embankment near Goat Neck Road and became trapped in the water.
White County Assistant Fire Chief Josh Taylor and EMS Lt. Shad Sosebee jumped into the river to reach the dog and were able to pull it to safety.
Habersham County Emergency Services also responded to the scene to provide assistance.
What they're saying:
Authorities say the dog likely would have drowned without the quick action of first responders.