Video: Brookhaven police chase suspected shoplifter into MARTA station

The Brief Brookhaven police chased and arrested a shoplifting suspect at a MARTA station. The man tried to flee on foot and made suicidal statements during the arrest. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and faces felony charges; stolen items were recovered.



A man accused of shoplifting from a local store led Brookhaven police on a tense chase through a MARTA station and nearby streets before being arrested.

What we know:

The incident began on Feb. 28, when officers responded to a report of stolen merchandise. Investigators say the suspect attempted to flee by entering the Brookhaven MARTA station, but with no train arriving, he tried to run.

Body camera video shows officers chasing the man down an escalator and into the streets, at one point drawing a Taser as the suspect dodged traffic. Officers eventually caught up and restrained him.

What's next:

During the arrest, the man made suicidal statements, prompting police to take him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He now faces charges of felony shoplifting and obstruction. Police say the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.