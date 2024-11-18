Caught on camera: Brookhaven police chase down shoplifting suspect

New video taken from police body cameras and drones shows Brookhaven officers chasing down a shoplifting suspect.

Officials say the theft happened on Nov. 5 at the Target off of North Druid Hills Road.

While the store's loss prevention officers had detained the man, the Brookhaven Police Department says he fled as officers got to the scene.

The department used drones to track the man as he ran and jumped fences near the new Children's Healthcare of Atlanta campus.

Officers were able to take him into custody in a nearby parking lot.

"Smart choice," the officer is heard telling the man on body camera footage.

Investigators have not released the man's name or what he will be charged with.