Video: Atlanta carjacking suspect caught in the act

Atlanta police catch an attempted carjacking suspect in the act.

Newly released body camera video shows the moments officers tracked him down.

That man is 34-year-old Andrew Williams.

An officer on patrol near McDaniel Street and University Avenue heard gunfire and spotted Williams firing shots at a vehicle.

Williams then ran away jumping a fence to elude police.

But officers quickly caught up with him, charging him with aggravated assault carjacking and gun offenses.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.