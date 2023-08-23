Expand / Collapse search

Video: Atlanta carjacking suspect caught in the act

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police catch an attempted carjacking suspect in the act.

Newly released body camera video shows the moments officers tracked him down.

That man is 34-year-old Andrew Williams.

An officer on patrol near McDaniel Street and University Avenue heard gunfire and spotted Williams firing shots at a vehicle.

Williams then ran away jumping a fence to elude police.

But officers quickly caught up with him, charging him with aggravated assault carjacking and gun offenses.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.