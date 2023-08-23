Video: Atlanta carjacking suspect caught in the act
ATLANTA - Atlanta police catch an attempted carjacking suspect in the act.
Newly released body camera video shows the moments officers tracked him down.
That man is 34-year-old Andrew Williams.
An officer on patrol near McDaniel Street and University Avenue heard gunfire and spotted Williams firing shots at a vehicle.
Williams then ran away jumping a fence to elude police.
But officers quickly caught up with him, charging him with aggravated assault carjacking and gun offenses.
He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.