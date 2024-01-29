Video: Armed trio wanted for shooting 11-year-old boy in Atlanta

New video has been released of the shooting of an 11-year-old boy along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Interstate 285 earlier this month.

The video shows three individuals encountering a fourth person. The video clearly shows the trio opening fire in the fourth person’s direction.

Atlanta police say an 11-year-old boy was struck by multiple gunshot wounds after attempting to run away from the armed trio. The boy was alert and talking to medics when taken to an area hospital.

It happened in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on January 14.

Investigators want to know who the three shooters are. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.