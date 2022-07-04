Vidalia onions sold at Georgia Publix stores recalled over Listeria concerns

article

A brand of Vidalia onions sold by a farming company at Publix stores across Georgia and other states have been recalled over concerns about possible Listeria contamination.

The A&M Farm onions were sold at Publix under the Little Bear brand in Publix grocery stores in Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee, and Walton counties on June 22 through June 24. The brand was also sold at Wegmans stores in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and Publix stores in Florida.

The onions were sold in bulk in produce sections and have "PLU 4159" on their sticker.

Officials with the Food and Drug Administration say the recall comes after internal testing found Listeria on a single pack line. No other products from the farming company should be affected by the virus.

Currently, no one has reported any illness or death from the possible contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes can be fatal for young children, elderly people, or people with compromised immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Infection can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women.

Anyone who bought the sweet onions should throw them away immediately and can bring their receipt in for a refund.