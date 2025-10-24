Victoria Bryant State Park offers unique golf and creek adventures

The Brief Victoria Bryant State Park offers hiking, creek exploration, fishing, platform camping and a full golf course in one location. Sliding Rock draws summer visitors with a natural creek waterslide, while platform campsites book quickly year-round. Visitors can reserve camping and golf packages up to 13 months ahead, with a $5 daily ParkPass required for entry.



Victoria Bryant State Park in northeast Georgia stretches across more than 500 acres of forest and winding creek corridors, offering one of the most diverse state park experiences in Georgia: hiking, hands-on nature programs, stocked fishing ponds, elevated platform camping and even a full 18-hole golf course all inside a single property.

Victoria Bryant State Park amenities

What we know:

A 10-mile trail system anchors the park, with the Interloop Trail serving as the most popular starting point. It weaves through shaded woodland and along a creek that becomes the center of activity in warmer months. Families with young explorers often book spots in the park’s interpretive programs, where junior rangers wade directly into the creek to identify native fish, aquatic species and plant life.

When temperatures rise, that same creek transforms into an all-natural waterslide known as Sliding Rock, a smooth bedrock chute where visitors ride down on inner tubes or simply slide straight into the lower pools before climbing back up to repeat the run.

Fishing is available year-round on two quiet ponds stocked with catfish, bass and carp. Just beyond the water, the park offers one of the more unique overnight setups in Georgia’s state park system; raised wooden platform campsites equipped with shelter roofing, LED lighting, power access, a water pump and built-in grilling stations. They book quickly, especially when paired with golf.

Highland Walk Golf Course, located on the property, is one of only eight golf courses in the Georgia state park network. It is known for steep elevation changes, blind approach shots and a layout that plays shorter than it looks but rewards precision over power. Several holes have a history of hole-in-one achievements, adding to its local reputation.

Victoria Bryant State Park: Know before you go

What you can do:

Victoria Bryant State Park is located in Royston, about 90 minutes northeast of Atlanta.

The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to dark, with the office operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A $5 daily ParkPass is required for vehicles.

Campground and shelter reservations can be made up to 13 months in advance through the Georgia State Parks reservation system.

The park offers two fishing ponds, eight platform campsites with power and water, five picnic shelters, and the Highland Walk Golf Course, one of only eight golf courses in Georgia’s state park network.

The park encourages visitors to book package reservations that combine camping and golf in a single stay.

Pets are welcome on a leash no longer than six feet. For more information or to make reservations, visit gastateparks.org/VictoriaBryant or call 706-245-6270.

Special seasonal events run through Halloween and into the winter holidays, with updates posted regularly to Victoria Bryant State Park’s social media pages.