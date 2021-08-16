Officers searching for missing 14-year-old Floyd County girl
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Police officers in Floyd County are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Officials shared a photo of 14-year-old Victoria Alexis Rose Roberson Monday morning.
According to officials, Roberson left her home in West Rome around 1 a.m.
The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts.
Officials say her family is concerned about her welfare and that the teenager has a history of self-harm.
If you have any information that could help police find Roberson, please call the Floyd County Police Department.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.