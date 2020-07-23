Victims in Smyrna double homicide identified

Smyrna police have identified the two men killed at a popular shopping plaza last week.

According to investigators, Ronald Green and Clifton Emmert were fatally shot at the Cumberland Marketplace last Thursday.

They were found inside a car.

Thusday, police released new surveillance showing the suspected shooter running from the crime scene.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black fitted jeans, and red and white sneakers.

“It's alarming,” Sgt. Louis Defense said. “It means that this individual doesn’t really care about what he was doing or who he could have hurt.”

Investigators told us the two men were killed in an ambush-style attack.

“We think this individual is very dangerous,” Sgt. Defense explained.

FOX 5 spoke with a friend of Emmert’s who said “Casey was always the guy to put a smile on your face even after just meeting him."

Smyrna police said the two victims were friends.

"We’ve been looking into what the motive could be. We haven't settled on one particular thing,” the Sergeant explained.

While this case does appear to be isolated, police want the shooter off the streets right now.

“He had zero regards for anybody else in that parking lot. When those bullets were going, they could have easily went through that car and struck somebody else."

Investigators believe the man was in a dark grey, newer model Toyota Camry - with a "tag applied for" license plate.

Anyone with information about this case or can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

