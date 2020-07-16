Smyrna police investigate double shooting

article

Smyrna police are investigating after two people were shot and killed on Cobb Parkway Thursday.

According to investigators, two men were fatally shot at the Cumberland Marketplace. Neither victim's identities were released.

Medical units went to the scene to assist.

Police are searching for a male suspect who left the scene.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

