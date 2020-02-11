Victims identified in Gordon County small plane crash

Officials have identified the four victims of a small plane

crash that happened in a remote area Gordon County Saturday morning.

On Monday, investigators identified the victims as 68-year-old pilot Roy Smith from Fayetteville, 63-year-old co-pilot Raymond Sluk from Senoia, 25-year-old Morgan Smith from Atlanta, and 23-year-old Savannah Simms from Atlanta.

Roy Smith is the father of Morgan Smith, officials said.

According to investigators, the Cessna Citation was traveling about 50 miles north of Atlanta near the Gordon County area when radar stopped being able to track the plane. Gordon County officials said the plane crashed in a deeply remote area accessible by ATV and foot.

Gordon County officials tell FOX 5 News their role changed from one of rescue to one of recovery, but the dangerous terrain initially slowed their efforts.

“The terrain is treacherous,” Gordon County Sheriff Chief Deputy Robert Paris said. “It’s extremely hazardous even getting to the crash site.”

The plane took off from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City around 10 a.m. NTSB air safety investigators said the plane was on the way to Nashville, Tennessee.

Officials say the area was experiencing heavy snow between 7:30 a.m. and noon. Federal investigators are working to determine what role, if any, the winter weather had on the flight.

The GBI crime lab is assisting in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.