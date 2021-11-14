Victim stable after SE Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police said an argument early Sunday morning led to a shooting on Jonesboro Road in Southeast Atlanta.
Police said it was about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a person shot call at 3843 Jonesboro Road.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Investigators determined the shooting was sparked by a dispute between the victim and suspect.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited.
