Victim stable after SE Atlanta shooting, police say

Police said an argument early Sunday morning led to a shooting on Jonesboro Road in Southeast Atlanta.

Police said it was about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a person shot call at 3843 Jonesboro Road.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting was sparked by a dispute between the victim and suspect.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited.

