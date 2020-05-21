Vice President Pence to visit Georgia Friday

article

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Georgia Friday, May 22, according to White House officials.

The Vice President will travel to Atlanta, where he is expected to have have lunch with Gov. Kemp to discuss how Georgia is opening up again.

The White House says the Vice President will participate in a roundtable with restaurant executives at the Waffle House Headquarters in Norcross.

The Vice President is then expected to return to Washington, D.C.

Businesses across Georgia have already begun the reopening process. Restaurants, hair salons, and other businesses have reopened in part, but are restrictied in operation and must follow social distancing guidelines. Bars and nightclubs remain closed at least through the end of May.

The state's shelter in place order expired at 11:59 pm. April 30. Gov. Kemp announced he was extending the public health emergency to June 12, 2020.

