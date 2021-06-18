Vice President Harris encourages COVID-19 vaccinations during Atlanta tour stop

Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Atlanta Friday to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"When you get vaccinated, you are not just protecting yourself; you are protecting your family. You are protecting your neighbors. You are protecting people you may never meet," Vice President Harris said during an event at Clark Atlanta University.

The Vice President landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before noon and immediately traveled to Ebenezer Baptist Church to visit a pop-up vaccine clinic. She then spoke to a group of about 300 students and volunteers at Clark Atlanta and asked them to encourage others to get their shots.

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Atlanta to promote getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines on June 18, 2021. (FOX 5)

"There have been many, many, many times over the past year that we have all felt so powerless in the face of this virus, but students, remember you are powerful and I am here to tell you that we together have the power to end this pandemic," said Vice President Harris. "Atlanta is powerful. When we as Americans join together, we are powerful."

Vice President Harris reminded the crowd about the resources available to help people overcome barriers to vaccination. Rideshare companies are offering free transportation to vaccine sites, the YMCA is offering free childcare for parents and pharmacies are open 24 hours on Fridays in June.

The tour is part of the Biden Administration's push to reach their goal of 70% of all American adults getting at least one vaccine dose by July 4th.

Later in the day, the Vice President also met with community leaders at Clark Atlanta to talk about voting rights.

