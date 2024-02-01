Vice President Harris brings 'Fight for Reproductive Freedoms' tour to Savannah

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, as part of her ongoing nationwide tour to advocate for reproductive rights. This is her third stop on the "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

The Vice President aims to spotlight the repercussions of restrictive abortion laws enacted in states like Georgia.

During her visit, Harris is expected to share personal stories from individuals across the nation who have been directly affected by such laws. She aims to hold accountable those who advocate for a national abortion ban and will call upon Congress to reinstate the protections previously afforded by Roe v. Wade. Harris is expected to encourage attendees to remain vocal and engaged in the ongoing battle for fundamental rights.

This visit will be her 11th to the state since her inauguration.