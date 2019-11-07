Veterans get new cars thanks to insurance company

More than 100 veterans across the country now have the keys to a set of new wheels ahead of Veterans Day.

In Marietta, two veterans and their families were honored in Progressive's Keys to Progress event walking away with free, fairly new cars.

It's a part of the insurance company's annual mission to make travel easier for veterans.

One honoree says this gift was life-changing, after having to depend on MARTA. Now she can't wait to pay it forward.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports nearly 40 percent of veterans live in areas where affordable transportation options are limited.