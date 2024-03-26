Veterans Affairs office in Atlanta renamed in honor of Sen. Johnny Isakson

article

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs renamed its Atlanta regional benefits office in honor of the late U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson during a ceremony on Monday.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough delivered the keynote address.

The official designation follows The Senator Johnny Isakson VA Regional Office Act of 2022, which was signed on Dec. 9, 2022, in recognition of the late senator’s leadership and contributions as a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. Isakson's efforts prompted major reforms to improve the benefits and quality of care for Veterans.

Isakson passed away in December 2021. He represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate from 2005 to 2019.

The Isakson VA Atlanta Regional Office comprises more than 600 employees who currently oversee the care and benefits of over 689,000 veterans, servicemembers, along with their families and survivors.

The office administers a variety of services and benefits, including Compensation, Veteran Readiness and Employment, and Loan Guaranty. Other services provided include specially adapted housing grants, benefits counseling, and outreach services for the homeless, elderly, minority Veterans, women Veterans, and former POWs.