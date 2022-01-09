Veteran Georgia firefighter being remembered after losing battle with cancer

article

The Coweta County Fire Department is remembering and honoring a 30-year-old veteran firefighter who lost his battle with cancer this past week.

Donald "Bubba" Wayne Hammond was just 53 when he passed away from a long battle with esophageal cancer on Thursday.

Those close to Hammond said he had a heart devoted to service and never stopped finding ways to give back to his community. That was shown by his more than three decades of service as a firefighter. Just three years ago, he even got his paramedic license to further expand how he could help others.

But Hammond wasn’t just all work. His family said he loved camping. And he loved Disney World. And was happiest when he could go camping at Disney World. It is why the department changed its profile picture to "Mickey ears" with the firefighter flag and Hammond’s shield number: 739.

The department also shared a video comprised of happy photo memories of Hammond set to the song "Circle of Life," the theme to the 1994 animated movie "The Lion King."

Hammond’s devotion wasn’t just to his department, but his partner Shannon who he called "his wife, best friend, and soul mate." The two had been married for 30 years.

He also leaves behind his daughters Kayleigh and Kristian, and her husband, his in-laws and his brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will be held on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 8 on 689 Dixon Road in Newnan. Those in attendance are asked to wear Hawaiian shirts or hot pink.

Services are being handled by McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family asks everyone to please donate to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network in his name in lieu of flowers.

